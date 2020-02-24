Monday, February 24, 2020
     
No provision to deliver liquor online to households: MP's Cabinet Minister Brajendra Singh Rathore

Commercial Tax Department Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Brajendra Singh Rathore clarified that there is no provision to deliver liquor online to households under new excise policy.

