  5. No incidents of violence reported since Feb 25: Joint CP on Delhi violence

No incidents of violence reported since Feb 25: Joint CP on Delhi violence

Delhi's Joint Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar said that relaxation has been given in Section 144 from 10 am to 2 pm in areas of North-East Delhi that were affected by violence earlier this week.

