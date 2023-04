Updated on: April 12, 2023 21:18 IST

Nitish Rahul News : 'Red Fort' in the heart... Anti-Modi front started meeting for 2024

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become active in Delhi for 2024. Nitish Kumar will meet Rahul Gandhi shortly. Nitish Kumar will meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at 1 pm today. The latest update is that Rahul Gandhi will also be present during this meeting.