Updated on: May 26, 2023 9:38 IST

Niti Ayog Meeting: CM Mamata Banerjee won't attend the NITI Aayog meeting

Niti Ayog Meeting: NITI Aayog meeting is going to be held in Delhi tomorrow i.e. on 27th May. West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress ruled states will not attend this meeting.