  5. Nirbhaya hasn't named Akshay as the accused who had committed the offence, says Akshay Kumar's lawyer

Nirbhaya hasn't named Akshay as the accused who had committed the offence, says Akshay Kumar's lawyer

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 11:44 IST ]
Dying declaration was doubtful. This was tutored. This was not voluntary. She (2012 gang rape victim) hasn't named Akshay as the accused who had committed the offence, says AP Singh, lawyer arguing for convict Akshay Kumar Singh
