The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition filed by one of the death-row convicts in Delhi December 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The petition, which was filed by death row convict Akshay Kumar Singh, was dismissed by the three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi. Opposing the review plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, told the bench also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna, that there are certain crimes where "humanity cries" and this is one of them. The review petitions of other three convicts have already been rejected earlier.