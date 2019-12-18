Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Nirbhaya gang-rape case: Supreme Court dismisses death-row convict's review petition

News Videos

Nirbhaya gang-rape case: Supreme Court dismisses death-row convict's review petition

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 15:51 IST ]

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition filed by one of the death-row convicts in Delhi December 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The petition, which was filed by death row convict Akshay Kumar Singh, was dismissed by the three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi. Opposing the review plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, told the bench also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna, that there are certain crimes where "humanity cries" and this is one of them. The review petitions of other three convicts have already been rejected earlier.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoThose fearing defeat in the upcoming elections are inciting riots, says Delhi CM Kejriwal Next VideoNirbhaya Case: SC dismisses review petition, convict will now file mercy petition before President  