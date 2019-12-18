Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Nirbhaya Case: SC dismisses review petition, convict will now file mercy petition before President

News Videos

Nirbhaya Case: SC dismisses review petition, convict will now file mercy petition before President

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 14:44 IST ]

2012 Delhi gang-rape convict, Akshay Kumar Singh's counsel tells the Supreme Court that convict wants to file mercy petition before the President of India & seeks three weeks time to file it

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNirbhaya gang-rape case: Supreme Court dismisses death-row convict's review petition Next VideoSC dismisses death-row convict's review petition, Nirbhaya's mother says she is happy  