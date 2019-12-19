Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on convict Pawan Kumar's plea till 24th Jan, 2020

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 15:08 IST ]

Delhi High Court has adjourned hearing for 24th January, 2020 as convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's lawyer Advocate AP Singh has sought time to file fresh documents in the matter.

