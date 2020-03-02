Monday, March 02, 2020
     
  5. Nirbhaya Case: Delhi court stays the execution of the 4 convicts, defers the matter for further orders

A Delhi Court has deferred the matter as the mercy petition of one of the convicts, Pawan is pending before the President of India

