Saturday, February 18, 2023
     
  5. Nikki Yadav Case: India TV revealed the truth of Sahil and Nikki's marriage; see exclusive photos

Updated on: February 18, 2023 15:53 IST

Nikki Yadav Case: India TV revealed the truth of Sahil and Nikki's marriage; see exclusive photos

India TV has exclusive pictures of Sahil and Nikki's wedding. Sahil and Nikki got married in October 2020, both of them at the Arya Samaj temple in Greater Noida.
news Delhi Murder Case Delhi Murder Mystery Solved delhi police crime branch Delhi Crime News

