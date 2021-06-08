Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
NGO distributes COVID-19 safety toolkits to patients at Srinagar hospital

Non-governmental organization (NGO), Kashmir Care distributed COVID-19 safety toolkits to patients and medical staff at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on June 08.
J&K NGO Jammu And Kashmir COVID-19 COVID Coronavirus

