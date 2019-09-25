Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
  5. New York: PM Modi inaugurates Gandhi Solar Park at UN

New York: PM Modi inaugurates Gandhi Solar Park at UN

India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 9:21 IST ]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and President of South Korea Moon-Jae-in inaugurate Gandhi Solar Park at the UN headquarters in New York.
