Updated on: September 29, 2024 18:08 IST

Netanyahu warns Hamas after killing Hezbollah chief: ‘Nasrallah won't come for Sinwar's rescue’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 28 said that the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was a historical turning point that could change the balance of power in the Middle East though he warned of ‘challenging days' ahead. Watch to know more!