  5. Nepal police arrest man who hurled shoe at Nepali leader Prachanda

Nepal police arrested a 22-year-old man who flung shoe at the ruling Nepal Communist Party chairperson, Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda", during a public function on Sunday.

