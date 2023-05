Updated on: May 06, 2023 9:40 IST

Neeraj Chopra finishes with World lead at Doha to start his 2023 Diamond League campaign on strong note

India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra,who achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals last year has finished first at the Doha Diamond league Finals last year has finished first at the Doha Diamond league with a throw of 88.67 metre.