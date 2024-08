Updated on: August 23, 2024 18:58 IST

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Lausanne Diamond League | 23rd Aug | Sports Wrap

Neeraj Chopra had to remain content with the second spot at the Lausanne Diamond League despite producing his best throw of the season. On the other hand, Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from the US Open with a shoulder injury. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.