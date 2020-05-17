Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
  NDMA orders extension of lockdown till May 31

NDMA orders extension of lockdown till May 31

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asks Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31st May 2020.

