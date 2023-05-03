Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
  5. NCP News: Ajit Pawar or Supriya Sule...Who will become the next president of the party?

Updated on: May 03, 2023 18:08 IST

NCP News: Ajit Pawar or Supriya Sule...Who will become the next president of the party?

Suspense still remains on who will lead Sharad Pawar's party NCP..Praful Patel told in a press conference a while ago that Sharad Pawar has not taken any decision yet..
