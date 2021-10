Updated on: October 24, 2021 16:00 IST

NCB made witness sign 'blank panchnama' is shocking, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Politics has heated up on the arrest of Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs case. Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that it was quite shocking that NCB made the witness sign a blank panchnama.