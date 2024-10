Updated on: October 17, 2024 19:22 IST

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana Chief Minister for second consecutive time in Panchkula

Nayab Singh Saini took oath as Haryana CM for the second consecutive time, in Panchkula. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other CMs, Deputy CMs were also there.