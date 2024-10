Updated on: October 03, 2024 14:22 IST

Navratri 2024: Aarti performed at Delhi’s Jhandewalan Mata temple to mark beginning of Durga Puja

Navratri 2024: Priests performed aarti at the Jandewalan Mata temple on the occasion of the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.