Updated on: December 09, 2021 8:20 IST

Nation mourns loss of CDS Bipin Rawat, Rajnath Singh to address Parliament today

There were a total of 14 people on board the IAF chopper out of whom 13 of them have died. IAF Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor. PM Modi later in the day chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to take stock of the situation.