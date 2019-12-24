Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
  5. Nation likely to get its first Chief of Defence Staff today

Nation likely to get its first Chief of Defence Staff today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 15:49 IST ]

Central Government expected to shortly announce the Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) and the Charter of duties for the Chief of Defence Staff.

