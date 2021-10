Updated on: October 25, 2021 20:12 IST

Nation has achieved a major milestone of administering 100 cr vaccine doses: PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Varanasi, PM Modi said, "In its fight against Corona pandemic, the nation has achieved a major milestone of administering 100 cr vaccine doses.With blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga & trust of people of Kashi, the campaign of 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' is going ahead successfully."