Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 'Namaste Trump' event was spectacular, says Ivanka

News Videos

'Namaste Trump' event was spectacular, says Ivanka

Advisor and daughter of President of the United States Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump on February 24 termed the 'Namaste Event' event 'spectacular'.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News