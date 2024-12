Updated on: December 05, 2024 16:49 IST

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Are Now Married | 5th December | Entertainment Wrap

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married and Nagarjuna shared pictures from their wedding. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' captivated a massive crowd on Day 1, following which a woman died. Watch today's Entertainment Wrap to get all the latest updates.