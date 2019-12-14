Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
  My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will never apologise

My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will never apologise

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 14:50 IST ]

In a vehement reaction to to BJP's demand for apology for his "Rape in India" remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will never apologise for speaking out the "truth" adding that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "assistant" Amit Shah who need to apologise for "destroying" the country's economy. Gandhi said, "My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar."

 

