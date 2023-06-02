Friday, June 02, 2023
     
  Muslim League is a completely secular party: Rahul Gandhi says in Washington DC

Updated on: June 02, 2023 13:50 IST

Muslim League is a completely secular party: Rahul Gandhi says in Washington DC

Rahul Gandhi in Washington: Today is the fourth day of Rahul Gandhi's American tour... Like the last three days, Rahul has again given a controversial statement. This time he gave a certificate to the Muslim League and declared it completely secular.
