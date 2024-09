Updated on: September 08, 2024 19:14 IST

Muqabla: Yogi told...SP's mafia on 'Last Yatra'?

There is tremendous political heat in UP at the moment...and crime is behind it...and the politics being done on criminals...Akhilesh sees caste angle on Mangesh's encounter in Sultanpur...Akhilesh's friend Rahul also Raise questions on UP Police...