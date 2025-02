Updated on: February 11, 2025 19:01 IST

Muqabla: Yogi's challenge... Mahakumbh not 'VIP's legacy'?

Mahakumbh is visible in its full colours...the whole world is seeing the grandeur of Sanatan...on one side there is flood of faith and on the other side there is politics on Sanatan...Yogi Adityanath is showing the divinity of Mahakumbh...