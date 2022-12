Updated on: December 29, 2022 23:42 IST

Muqabla: Yogi govt moves SC; Akhilesh Yadav demands special assembly session to discuss issue

The matter of providing reservations to the OBC in urban local body polls seems to be becoming a hot topic in UP politics. SP president Akhilesh Yadav asked the state government to convene a special session of the assembly to discuss the issue of reservation for OBC in urban local body polls