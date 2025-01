Updated on: January 23, 2025 23:27 IST

Muqabla: Will Rohingyas or Ayodhya dominate the Delhi elections?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held his first rally for the Delhi Assembly elections in the Kirari constituency. In his very first speech, CM Yogi launched sharp attacks on AAP, even challenging Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet to take a dip in the Yamuna