Thursday, November 25, 2021
     
  5. Muqabla: Will India's largest airport become a runway of victory in 2022?

Published on: November 25, 2021 18:28 IST

Muqabla: Will India's largest airport become a runway of victory in 2022?

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Noida International Airport at Jewar. Watch Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.
Muqabla UP Polls 2022 PM Modi CM Yogi Noida International Airport Jewar

