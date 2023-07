Updated on: July 19, 2023 19:08 IST

Muqabla: Will Arvind Kejriwal be the PM face from 'INDIA' against PM Modi in 2024?

NDA Vs Opposition Party: To remove Modi in 2024, 26 parties united to form India i.e. Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, but BJP is making a narrative about this unity that 26 parties have gathered, but who is the leader?