Updated on: January 21, 2022 19:00 IST

Muqabla: Will a single mistake of Akhilesh Yadav cost him dearly in UP polls?

Akhilesh Yadav has only released a single list of candidates for UP Election 2022. BJP has alleged that many alleged criminals and rioters have been included in the list. Watch Muqabla on the same issue with Meenakshi Joshi.