Updated on: January 25, 2022 20:00 IST

Muqabla | Why tainted candidates have become Akhilesh Yadav's compulsion?

The BJP has alleged that Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party has given poll tickets to tainted candidates for the upcoming UP assembly elections. UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya went on to call SP's list of candidates as 'list of criminals'.