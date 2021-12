Updated on: December 05, 2021 19:20 IST

Muqabla | Why Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to open Attari-Wagah border for trade with Pakistan?

Navjot Singh Sidhu recently talked about Pakistan again. In his statement, he said that trade relations with Pakistan should be reestablished as that will ensure that development of 60 years in 6 months. Watch muqabla to know the details.