Updated on: August 03, 2024 23:30 IST

Muqabla: Why Akhilesh Yadav is silent on Ayodhya Rape case accused Moeed Khan?

In response to the Ayodhya rape case, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded a DNA test for the accused and justice for the victim, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati questioned how many such tests were conducted during SP's tenure.