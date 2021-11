Updated on: November 08, 2021 19:58 IST

Muqabla: Who is responsible for the polluted and foam-covered Yamuna in Delhi?

The first day of Chhath Puja commenced on Monday as devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj. Devotees, however, expressed disappointment with the quality of water. Watch Muqabla to know how political parties are blaming each other for this.