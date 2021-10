Updated on: October 19, 2021 19:24 IST

Muqabla: Who is propagating hatred towards Hindus in Bangladesh?

Many instances of target killing have been reported in Bangladesh. While reports of Hindu temples being vandalized amid Durga Puja celebrations surfaced, recently several houses belonging to the Hindu community were torched in Bangladesh as communal violence escalated in the country. Watch Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.