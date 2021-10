Published on: October 25, 2021 18:25 IST

Muqabla: Who celebrated Pakistan's victory against India in T-20 World Cup?

All smiles in India died when India was defeated in the recent India vs Pakistan match of T-20 World Cup. However, there were some in India who celebrated Pakistan's victory. However, the 'national vs anti-national politics' is now high in the nation on the same. Watch this episode of Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.