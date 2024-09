Updated on: September 09, 2024 18:53 IST

Muqabla: 'Vermins of dirty drain'..'Satanic'.. Owaisi's words on Waqf?

Are efforts being made to scare and provoke the Muslims of the country once again...this question is raised today because in the last 24 hours, from Hyderabad to Sambhajinagar and from Delhi to Lucknow, Muslims are being misled in the name of Waqf Bill. ..