Updated on: August 13, 2021 18:30 IST

Muqabla | Twitter - sometimes a friend, sometimes a foe to Rahul Gandhi!

Congress recently claimed that Twitter blocked accounts of several of its top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. Rahul too, on Friday, slammed the microblogging giant as he accused it of not being neutral and interfering in political process. What is the real reason behind Congress, Rahul Gandhi slamming Twitter? Watch 'Muqabla' with Ajay Kumar.