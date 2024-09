Updated on: September 29, 2024 23:25 IST

Muqabla: Those Mourning Nasrallah's death, why silent on Bangladesh?

Hezbollah's chief was killed in an Israeli attack, and now its impact is being seen nearly 3,900 kilometers away in India. Surprisingly, the effect is most evident where elections are ongoing—in Jammu and Kashmir, where rallies in support of the Hezbollah chief are being held.