Updated on: August 17, 2024 22:45 IST

Muqabla: The mystery of the Nirbhaya case deepens. Is there a big name behind the incident?

The Kolkata incident has shaken the entire nation. The brutality and ruthlessness of this incident have shocked everyone's soul. Are daughters in Mamata's rule left to the mercy of God? And the biggest question is whether political parties won't hesitate to exploit such incidents for their own gain?