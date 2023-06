Updated on: June 28, 2023 21:48 IST

Muqabla: Tension In Mumbai Society Over Goat Ahead Bakri-Eid, 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants Raised In Protest

Muqabla: There was a ruckus in a high rise society in Mumbai at midnight, a person brought goats for Bakrid. His proper entry was also done at the gate of the society, but when the Hindu families of the society came to know about it, there was chaos.