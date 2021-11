Updated on: November 27, 2021 18:25 IST

Muqabla| SP, Congress instigated riots, played caste politics under their reign: CM Yogi

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday exhorted people to not fall for their promises as they keep changing their statements. Watch Muqabla with Surbhi Sharma.