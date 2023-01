Updated on: January 26, 2023 21:28 IST

Muqabla: Sharif govt mulling over 10% cut in govt employees' salary amid Pakistan economic turbulence

Pakistan economic crisis: Pakistan is considering different proposals, including slashing the salaries of government employees by 10 per cent across the board, according to a media report on Wednesday, amidst the looming economic crisis in the cash-strapped country.