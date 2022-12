Updated on: December 27, 2022 19:04 IST

Muqabla: Salman Khurshid compares Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and Congress as 'Bharat'

Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid has compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, Congress to 'Bharat', and likened party's Bharat Jodo Yatra to the epic Ramayana.