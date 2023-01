Updated on: January 10, 2023 22:25 IST

Muqabla: 'RSS is 21st Century Kauravas, who wears half pants': Rahul Gandhi | 2024 Election | PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday while attacking on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said them as "21st century Kauravas, who wear half pants".